Bottineau County Sheriff’s Office purchases a Polaris Ranger UTV for search and rescue operations

The Bottineau County Sheriff’s Office announced its recent purchase of a 2020 Polaris Ranger UTV 4×4 with tracks.

The sheriff’s office said the ranger will be used for search and rescue operations and other emergency responses in remote areas of the county where regular vehicles cannot travel. The Ranger was also fitted with emergency lighting, radio communications and a laptop docking station.

C: Bottineau County Sheriff’s Office

The Ranger was purchased with Operation Stonegarden grant (OPSG) funding. OPSG Program funds help the U.S. Border Patrol with local, tribal, territorial, state and federal law enforcement agencies in a joint mission to secure the border.