Bottineau farm meets Thanksgiving turkey demand despite price hikes and shortages

If you haven’t found your perfect Thanksgiving turkey yet, chances are you’re going to have a hard time finding one. And if you do, it will cost a few extra dollars.

That’s because many grocery stores are unable to meet the high demand for the bird.

The price of turkey is higher this year for a number of reasons.

Low production and supply chain issues are making it difficult for grocery stores to meet demand.

At Bartlett Farms in Bottineau, the demand for the bird is as high as anticipated according to its CEO, Peter Bartlett.

He said they are able to meet the demand for turkeys because they raise their chicks earlier than others.

“We do have to plan ahead, so for us, we start chicks early in the spring, we raise them on pasture all summer. The way we raise our turkeys, they are outside, move to fresh pasture, they get to eat bugs and seeds and organic non-GMO grains and they end up tasting way better.”

That’s why they do not have any supply chain issues like the big processors do, according to Peter.

Turkey is not the only Thanksgiving product whose price is inching up.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the overall price of food is now 5.4% higher than it was last year.

President of Bartlett Farms, Jim Bartlett, said quality must be the watchword for consumers.

Jim explained a properly raised turkey reduces the chances of anyone getting sick from eating it.

“I think it is important to think about the health of the food you eat. What the animal eats, you will end up eating and the focus of the farm is to grow food that is pure.”

Pasture-raised birds are fed with few chemicals and healthier meals.

“That means no vaccine, no antibiotics. The turkey must not be fed with corn or wheat no soy and their medicines are things like raw milk and apple cider vinegar,” Jim added.

Bartlett Farms is still taking orders and you can place them on their website.

The farm owners said those who don’t like turkey have a wide variety of other meats to choose from in order to have a successful Thanksgiving Day.



