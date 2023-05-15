BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Great Plains Food Bank is known for its work helping those in need — but this time, the food bank is recognizing its partners, all of whom help make its mission a reality.

The Bottineau Food Pantry is one of the food bank’s three “Agency of the Year” award winners for its work in feeding those in need in northern North Dakota. The food pantry distributes food on the third Wednesday of every month, but if someone has emergency food needs, the pantry is available seven days a week.

“In those boxes, it’s kind of the standard things you’d expect,” explained Bottineau Food Pantry Director, Tim Schroeter. “Most of my clients are eligible for EBT/food stamp program, so in some respects, we’re not necessarily feeding them for the month, but it’s kind of like the icing on the cake. And EBT comes out at the beginning of the month, so that’s why we choose the third Wednesday. At that point, they could be running low.”

Schroeter says most of the pantry’s food used to come from the food bank, but since the Pandemic, things have changed. Ever since Great Plains Food Bank’s supplies have gone down, he shops to supplement the other items in the boxes since he doesn’t want to make them smaller.

“If we’re looking at 30 items in a box, 60% of that, I have to go buy,” he stated. “Next door we have Jason’s Super Foods, and we do a lot of business with them as well. And they give us nice discounts and stuff. And of course, like many communities, we have the great and wonderful Walmart also here that we are able to purchase from too. Not at a discount or anything, but it does at least help us for our volume.”

The specific recognition given to the Bottineau Food Pantry is the Passion Award, which Schroeter says is very fitting.

“Between passion and just always being available, so many of my volunteers,” he said as he praised their efforts. “Unexpectedly, I’ve got a truck coming in tomorrow — it’s supposed to be Thursday. I just had to run a quick text this morning, and I’ve already got, by 9 o’clock I had enough volunteers for tomorrow. Definitely, that’s passion.”

Schroeter says he and his volunteers have never canceled a distribution day. They also make sure they’re able to help people no matter the weather, the number of volunteers, and even during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The other two Agency of the Year award recipients were the Garrison Area Resource Center, which received the Service Award, and the Mercer County Women’s Action and Resource Center, which received the Innovation Award.