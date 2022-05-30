A parade was held in Bottineau today to honor service members who died during service.

The Bottineau County Veterans Memorial Day Parade started at 10 a.m. at the Bottineau County Veterans Memorial Hall.

There was a brief stop and presentation in front of St. Mark’s Catholic church.

Various community organizations participated in the parade and community members were proud to see the display.



“It gives you a sense of pride for your country and for the people that sacrificed for our freedoms,” said Lenny McGuire, a Bottineau resident.

The parade ended at the Oak Creek Cemetery and there was another presentation in front of the Bottineau Veterans Memorial.