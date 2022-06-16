The Bottineau County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the man involved in a fatal accident on June 15 near the intersection of County Road 17 and 9th St. NW by Maxbass.

The man has now been identified as 28-year-old Dylan Obrien.

At approximately 1:19 a.m., Obrien was driving his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling westbound on 90th Street Northwest. According to a Highway Patrol report, he apparently lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled into a ditch and began to roll. Obrien was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Obrien was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.