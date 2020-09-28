Bottineau skilled-care facility sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Over the course of the pandemic, long-term care facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, six residents of Bottineau’s Good Samaritan Society skilled-care facility have died with the coronavirus.

Right now, there are 18 active cases among residents and 28 among staff.

The facility is taking precautions like keeping all positive cases separate from other staff and residents.

An administrator says the spike has been tough for the tight knit community at the facility.

“The residents become family for many of our staff and, you know, to see the spread of COVID within the facility’s been very difficult with all of the residents have been sick, but certainly we’ve also had a lot of staff really step up and do a phenomenal job of working with the residents,” Administrator Mitch Leupp said.

He also says the spike within the facility is reflective of how quickly the virus spreads within the greater community.