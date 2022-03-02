The number of children who read for fun is going down, multiple studies say.

Wednesday is Read Across America Day — a day meant to celebrate and encourage kids to read.

“It’s a big part of them going to school. Reading is a big part of what they do. It’s a part of their life,” said Bottineau Elementary teacher Madison Hasenwinkel.

Storybook Treasures is a nonprofit with a program helping make reading more fun for kids.

Children read books throughout the school year and get a “treasure” they can keep based on the book.

“We got a star that said ‘You’re a Star for ‘Ish.’ And then if you’ve heard Chrysanthemum is a flower, so we got a flower for that one,” said second-grader Maddox Hopp.

One teacher says the program helps jumpstart their love of reading.

“They can enjoy it and they actually will like doing it. A lot of them are really fun stories too that kids get really into it and they love reading the books,” Hasenwinkel said.

And Hopp agrees.

“I like that you get to learn about things and that it’s just a great story,” he said, adding that reading is an important skill for everyone to know. “There’s lots of different books out there.”

The Storybook Treasures program is for students in Pre-K up to third grade.

Read Across America Day is celebrated every March 2 because it’s Dr. Suess’s birthday.