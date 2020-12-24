Bottineau veterans donate 35-foot flag pole to Winter Park

If you’ve been to Bottineau Winter Park this winter, you may have noticed the American flag at the top of the hill.

It’s new and it was donated by Bottineau-area veterans.

The 35-foot flag pole cost $3,500.

The general manager says it’s been a great addition to the winter park.

“I’ve had quite a few good responses to it. Of course, we hang the flag up in a lot of other ways, so now that it’s a nice big, dominant, it’s definitely catching a lot of attention,” said Cody Brink.

“I had an individual come up last week, and he says, you know, he says, ‘That flag pole you guys put up at the Annie’s House?’ He says, ‘I can see it very plain from Highway 14.’ So that makes a person feel pretty good,” said Harley Getzlaff, American Legion.

If you want to see the flag pole, Bottineau Winter Park is open this weekend from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. It’s closed on Christmas Day.

