Bottineau Winter Park opens slopes for 51st season

It was all downhill — In a good way, as families kicked off the 2020 season at Bottineau Winter Park, which the general manager says has been like no other.

“We’ve implemented a new ticketing system which really streamlines the whole process gets people from the car to the lift much faster, we’ve also got a new outdoor ticket window,” General manager Cody Brink said.

Changes have also been made to the lodge area of the park, with time limits and masks required.

On the slopes though, Brink says it’s very easy to keep your distance.

“Skiing is really easy to do that I mean six foot distance is pretty easy when you got a ski on your foot so I think we have the perfect opportunity to get back to a little bit of normalcy,” Brink said.

And the opening of the winter park is also providing opportunities for a boost in business for the town.

“It might bring more people to town to take their breaks instead of in their cars they would come and ya know do some shopping and just take a break,” Director of the Bottineau Chamber of Commerce Kelly Beaver said.

Another key difference for the 51st season on the slopes was the impact of the border closure.

In past seasons Canadians would make up a large percentage of visitors to the park.

“We wish that the borders would open up today and that our neighbors to the north could come down and ski with us right now. So we’re looking forward to next year hopefully they can get down here and start skiing again,” Brink said.

Despite any changes or challenges, Brink says he is confident in another fun season at the winter park.

“Again just gonna do everything do our part to help everybody stay safe,” Brink said.