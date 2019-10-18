Bottineau’s ‘snowmageddon’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOTTINEAU — Although most of the snow has already melted, KX News stopped in Bottineau today to hear from people who experienced “snowmageddon.”

Some people measured 22 inches of snow on their property. And, there was so much of it, one family could go sledding down their roof.

Some drift was waist-deep.

One woman and her family had so much snow they couldn’t even leave their house.

“Thank God our house is big enough to hold all of us and kept us all busy throughout the three days that we were stuck there. We had went shopping prior and made sure we had all the groceries and everything we needed, just in case. It was kind of fun to be snowed in for one weekend!” said Kelly Beaver, Bottineau chamber director.

Hopefully, it will be a while before we see the big amounts again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Oil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil"

Beer Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Walk"

Mandan/Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan/Williston"

Bowman Co Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Twins"

Mischel, Wanzek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mischel, Wanzek"

Thursday, October 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder"

AADD

Thumbnail for the video titled "AADD"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Pump Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pump Check"

House Numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Numbers"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/17"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Traffic Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic Tips"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17"

Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE"

Pumpkin Gutter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutter"

Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth"

High School Volleyball 10.16

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.16"

BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19"

Pre-Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pre-Trial"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge