Bottineau’s ‘snowmageddon’

BOTTINEAU — Although most of the snow has already melted, KX News stopped in Bottineau today to hear from people who experienced “snowmageddon.”

Some people measured 22 inches of snow on their property. And, there was so much of it, one family could go sledding down their roof.

Some drift was waist-deep.

One woman and her family had so much snow they couldn’t even leave their house.

“Thank God our house is big enough to hold all of us and kept us all busy throughout the three days that we were stuck there. We had went shopping prior and made sure we had all the groceries and everything we needed, just in case. It was kind of fun to be snowed in for one weekend!” said Kelly Beaver, Bottineau chamber director.

Hopefully, it will be a while before we see the big amounts again.