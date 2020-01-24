Bottled water available for Lincoln residents

Bottled water is available in the City of Lincoln building to Lincoln residents experiencing sediment in their water, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

“If you are in need of drinking water there is bottled water at the City of Lincoln building. Water is limited please take only the bottles you need. It will be setting out front of the city building,” the department said.

They said Lincoln is not on a boil order.

This comes after multiple reports of water issues from residents after the city turned on the new water line Tuesday.





Residents said the water is cloudy and discolored, and they believe it is not drinkable.