Bottom line: Lots of snow, high winds, don’t travel, almost everything’s closed

Local News

Just one look out the window is enough to tell anyone to simply hunker down today.

Here’s a brief overview of what’s happening at this hour and some online resources for you to check.

Blizzard conditions are wrapping much of the state today in a cold, windy, snowy fog that alternates with patches of brief clear and calm conditions.

The National Weather Service says it’s bad out there and it’s expected to get worse as we progress through the day and into Saturday. You can check the official forecasts, conditions and more at either the NWS Bismarck or Grand Fork websites.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is advising no travel just about everywhere east from Bismarck. Portions of I-94, I-29 and US 2 are closed. You can check out the department’s Travel Information Map — it’s a sea of red and white dashes on the vast majority of roads in eastern North Dakota — there’s no secret pathway toward Fargo that bypasses the storm’s effects on roads. Click the “Camera Images” link for current images from various highway cams across the state to see for yourself.

What schools and businesses are closed? It seems like it might be easier to list the handful of places that are open today. You can check the KX school closings list here, as well as the KX business closings page here. Certainly there are many places open, but it may be tough going through the snow, slush and slippery roads to get there.

