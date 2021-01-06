Boundary changes underway for BPS elementary schools

Bismarck Public Schools is planning on making some changes that may affect your child.

Public forums will be held next week to go over plans to change school boundaries.

Due to capacity issues, students attending Liberty, Sunrise, Centennial, Highland Acres and Murphy Elementaries could be affected.

The forums kick-off next Thursday at Liberty school, and are open to the public.

“Typically it’s not an easy thing to do. It’s painful. People love their schools, people. They become attached to their school,” said BPS Business and Operations Manager, Darin Scherr.

Final approval will be given by the school board, and if approved, changes would start in the fall of 2022.