Bountiful Preschool in Minot has relocated

A preschool in Minot has now moved locations.

Bountiful Preschool opened in 2015 and was run out of a home. But, the owner noticed it was much more convenient for parents to drop their kids off, downtown.

So, she moved to make it easier, plus, there are some other great benefits as well…

“When school starts, we’re going to be taking a field trip to the fire station, which is right across the street,” said Tiffany Miller, owner. “The Ward County Public Library is right across the street, they have storytimes on Thursdays so we can go to that. The newspaper does field trips. There are lots of opportunities downtown for children to experience.”

Bountiful Preschool is now located at the Bethany Lutheran Church on 3rd Ave SE.