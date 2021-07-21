Bow hunting in city limits will thin deer herds and save taxpayers money

Bismarck hunters will be allowed to bow-hunt without having to leave city limits, but the police department, along with Game and Fish wants to make sure all hunters are proficient.

Raised at Full Draw is a nonprofit organization founded in 2014 to teach the importance of Bismarck’s hunting heritage.



Their youth day camp have taught key values of ethical bow hunting just in time for the Deer and Turkey Archery Program to be approved.

“Hunting is no different than driving, or anything else. You need to take a course and study on it.. You need to practice on it to make sure you’re a good ethical hunter,” explains John Arman, from Ultimate Outdoor and Hunting, “I wont take anybody hunting unless they can shoot a a certain group on a target.”

Arman assures residents that the reason for shooting deer in city limits is not simply for fun. Bow hunters are doing tax payers a favor in cutting costs by keeping the in city deer herd a manageable level.

Arman adds, “I can understand how people feel in the city limits when they think about someone coming in to shoot a deer. There’s a reason we shoot the deer, it’s not just for putting food on the table, it’s about management.”

There is no age limit for who can take part, but participants must provide a valid photo ID, City of Bismarck proficiency card, hunting license, five dollar application fee, and an archery stamp.

Bismarck’s Animal Control’s Logan Woodcock says, “A lot of people sound like they’re planning on spending the night down at Nishu waiting for applications to open in the morning.”

Applications will be available July 23 beginning at 6 a.m. till 7:30 a.m. There are only 25 permits, so they will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Bow hunters with permits will be allowed to shoot within city limits only within designated areas.