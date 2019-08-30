Bow Hunting season safety tips and reminders

Live Now
If you were lucky enough to get a prong-horn license, or any other hunting permit, today is the day you can start using them.

At 12 o’clock today, Bow hunting season officially kicked off.

Over 30,000 deer hunting licenses were given out this year. North Dakota Game and Fish says, they want everyone to enjoy themselves during the season, but to remember one thing.

“North Dakota is over 90 percent privately owned. So show some respect to those land owners. Be courteous on where you park. If your opening a gate. Make sure you close it when you’re out of there. When you’re hunting on private land it’s always best to have permission.” said Greg Gullickson, ND Game and Fish Minot.

The representative also says to familiarize your self with the proclamation before you head out, to hunt.

