Bowhunting safety tips

Bowhunting season is well underway and officials want to make sure you have a safe time while you’re outdoors.

Experts say one of the most common accidents is actually hunters falling from their deer stands.

Each time a hunter goes out they should check that the stand is safe and secure to the tree and that the straps haven’t rotted. A biologist we spoke with from North Dakota Game and Fish says they’re also seeing another problem.

“North Dakota is over 90 percent privately owned so show some respect to those landowners out there. Be courteous about where you park. If you’re opening a gate, make sure you close it when you’re out of there,” said Greg Gullickson, biologist with Game and Fish.

Gullickson says to also familiarize yourself with the rules before you head out.

