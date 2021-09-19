Bowling tournament visits Mandan, awards over $900 in scholarships

USBA Tournament Director and Coach Nikki Hersrud began bowling at age five and shares her knowledge with rising bowlers.

“I just love watching these kids grow and learn,” United States Bowling Academy Tournament Director and Coach Nikki Hersrud said.

15-year-old Allie Salter has been bowling for ten years and when asked to rate herself, she is very confident of her skills.

“Seven out of ten,” Menoken bowler Allie Salter said.

She enjoys meeting other bowlers at competitions and makes time to improve in her performance.

“Every weekend practically, mostly Saturday and Sundays and I practice during the week,” Salter said. “You can learn better and get in bigger competitions. When you go to college this will help you a lot.”

11-year-old Makenzie Primeau of Minot has just two years of bowling experience and is willing to learn all the ropes of becoming a perfect bowler.

“I just want to be good enough until I can’t reach the limit anymore,” Primeau said.

Since participating in USBA tournaments she has learned how to share in return what others taught.

“You can actually teach people how to bowl and if you’re’ really good you can teach them how you were taught,”Primeau said.

The tournament helps players compete for scholarship money that is accessible after graduating from high school.

The United State Bowling Academy gave out more than $900 in scholarships from the tournament.