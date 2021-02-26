Bowman County High School putting on 12th annual ‘Pops & Pasta Concert’ on Sunday

A small-town high school is set to host its first open-to-the-public concert since the start of the pandemic, and they hope for a good crowd.

Bowman County High School is putting on its 12th annual “Pops & Pasta Concert” this weekend.

Bowman Rotary and Bowman County Schools are serving up a night of musical entertainment, and pasta dishes to raise funds for their music program.

Band and choir students say they’ve been preparing for quite a while.

“This is probably the biggest thing that our choir puts on and the band. I know this is the thing the choir looks forward to the most,” said Noah Wokam.

“It allows people to get together during these tough times and just enjoy some great music and some great food,” said Brendon Rasmussen.

It will be held Sunday, Feb. 28, in the Solberg Gymnasium in Bowman.

