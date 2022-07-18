In any place with forests and those who love wild game, hunting is always going to be a common activity. The idea of going out into the wilderness and using stealth, careful aim, and a good understanding of one’s surroundings to seek and kill your prey is one that seems to resonate with many people. In modern society, the mention of hunting usually brings thoughts of rifles and shotguns to mind — but there’s another main weapon that’s often overlooked in modern times.

The earliest man-made stone arrowheads are dated to be 64,000 years old. (Image Credit: BBC News)

While the practice of hunting with ranged weapons, specifically a bow and arrow, has been around since primitive times (with arrowheads found in South Africa being dated to over 50,000 years old), it’s only recently that the idea of bow hunting has seen a major resurgence from the olden days. New advances in bow design and technology have invigorated more interest in the subject, but it’s still vastly underrepresented when compared to firearms. Regardless, many die-hard bowhunters swear by the practice. What are the pros and cons of using a bow to hunt as opposed to a typical gun, and how has the alternative been kept alive after so long? We’ve spent some time learning the ins and outs of bow hunting, as well as what groups are doing to promote the sport.

Know the Bow

The first thing that often comes to mind when discussing the difference between bows and firearms is how one uses the weapon. While anyone can point and aim a gun, there’s a whole separate process to loading, lining up, holding, and releasing a bow and arrow. Many bow hunters end up training their shoulder, arm, and chest muscles for the sole purpose of being able to handle their weapons.

A series of modern bows, complete with aiming reticles, wheels for drawstrings, and different bow angles.

Different varieties of arrows to fit different kinds of bows.

The range is also important to consider when thinking of the difficulties of using a bow. While a typical hunting rifle has a range greater than 100 yards, the average bow can only shoot roughly 20 to 50 yards. This means that hunters will find themselves needing to get much closer to the prey without scaring it off. This places an even larger need for stealth skills, and many bowhunters will often find themselves taking extra lessons in sneaking, tracking, and camouflage. In addition to training in archery and stealth, the bow hunter must also retain all the skills of any traditional gun hunter, including scouting, tracking, and recovering wild game.

These challenges are major turn-offs to most people, those who put in the effort to learn bowhunting have stated that this necessity adds to the experience, and brings even more excitement to hunting. The greater potential for a ‘clean kill’ — a blow to the vital organs to put the animal down immediately and without causing unnecessary pain — is also a major point of interest for experienced hunters.

This increased satisfaction and experience, though, comes with a degree of responsibility. The nature of bowhunting — and specifically the projectiles used in its practice — drives the chances of a clean or a painful kill to extremes. While a good shot to a vital spot can immediately kill an animal, a bad hit can inflict a huge amount of unnecessary pain, which usually goes against a hunter’s code of ethics. This means that many bowhunters end up studying animal anatomy and behavior in order to make their kills as clean, ethical, and quick as possible.

Many life-sized dummies used in modern hunting training include highlighted areas showing the target’s vital arteries, heart, and guts. Bow hunters often train to hit the red points as quickly and directly as possible.

While the trends of hunting always tend to lean towards firearms, it might surprise some that the bow hunting field is still alive and well. Archery complexes, like the over 50-year-old Nishu Bowmen Archery Club, offer frequent lessons and competitions for archers. It’s camps, tournaments, and lessons, many hunters believe, that keep the ancient practice alive and kicking.

Hidden Help From Hunting

Hunting itself, of course, isn’t without controversy, with many animal rights groups seeing it as a barbaric method of killing animals. Although these may be done with good intentions, there’s another side to the hunting industry that’s often overlooked in these arguments. Thanks to programs like the Pittman-Robertson act, extra taxes, and fees put on the purchase of firearms or archery equipment are funneled back into wildlife funds, conservation efforts, and hunter education.

“Hunters and shooters primarily fund all forms of wildlife conservation, “states R3 Coordinator for ND Game and Fish Cayla, Bandel, “and that includes both game and non-game species, and things like songbirds and insects as well. Excised taxes from the sale of hunting supplies go back into funds that states can use to fund conservation projects.”

Acclimating New Archers

Bringing up new bow hunters faces many of the same problems as the hunting many of us know, and where there’s a sport, there are always ways to train the next generation of its’ participants. This is where programs, like Raised at Full Draw, come in — ensuring that younger people interested in hunting with a bow and arrow fully understand how to do so in a safe way.

RAFD is a program originally headquartered in Iowa that focuses on raising awareness and understanding of bowhunting and hunting safety for children. Hosted at the Nishu Archery Club in Bismarck from July 13-15, their day camps offer any new or experienced young archers lessons in shot technique, skill, and the basic rules of bowhunting.

“One of the biggest things for bowhunters is that you get up-close and personal,” says Raised at Full Draw Director John Arman. ” It just takes a little more patience and a little more time. It gives you a whole different experience, being able to see and hear the animal up close. It’s a great experience, especially since it teaches kids to learn those skills.”

A representative from the ND Game and Fish Department speaks to kids at Raised at Full Draw’s Bismarck camp.

The workshop featured not only traditional bow hunting training and safety lessons but in-person lectures from representatives from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Other classes include tree stand setup and safety, game retrieval, anatomy, and proper shot placement.

The main event for many students, of course, is actually shooting the bows. While classic target practice is an essential aspect of bow training, the real excitement comes with the 3D Hunting Session — a journey through a quarter-mile trail where the young archers’ aim is put to the test. Over the course of this walk, bowhunters must shoot at the vital spots of multiple replica animals from appropriate distances in order to prove they’re able to make a quick and clean kill.

On the trail, the targets are placed in strategic positions and terrain which test all of a hunter’s basic skills. RAFD claims that the archery course helps show and offer examples of various different hunting situations and circumstances.

An aerial view of the opening of the 3D Course. The full trail is a quarter-mile and includes many more models.

Students also have the opportunity to fire from tree stands on the course, and more experienced archers will also be asked to properly set up the tree stand as well.

This is the average distance expected from an experienced hunted to be able to make a clean kill. Do you think you could shoot the deer’s vitals from this range?

While wolf and deer models are common, the course features several types of animals — from deer to skunks and rabbits. There’s reportedly even a Bigfoot model on the course somewhere (though we have no confirmation whether or not it exists).

Upon the successful completion of the course, participating kids were awarded a certificate of Bowhunter Education, informing any concerned adults or authorities that they’ve received all the proper training to safely handle themselves when hunting with a bow and arrow.

With both activities like the trail and helpful sessions to teach them the ins and outs, It would appear that bowhunting is not a relic of the past — and after trying it and sharing the same thrill that older bowhunters talked about, many younger hunters have taken up an interest in the sport. The reasons, according to a few of the burgeoning bowmen (and bowwomen), who attended the Raised at Full Draw program, are the same as older practitioners of the hunting style.

“It gives you time to go outside and think about things,” Says Brody Magnuson, who’s been bowhunting for seven years. “It’s something to do that’s fun, takes a lot of patience, and makes you feel great.”

“It’s really something you have to practice for, and you really have to enjoy it to be able to be as patient as you need to be during bow hunting,” echoes fellow student Monica Yoder. “My family’s been hunting since before I was born, so it’s in my blood. I feel like guns are a lot easier than bows, and I really enjoy the challenge.”

For RAFD, they’re hoping that the kids involved don’t just gain hunting skills, but a deeper understanding of how the sport brings people together.

“Our goal for kids is to give them an introduction to the world of bowhunting and everything great that comes with it,” says Arman. “We want to start getting kids out of the classrooms, off of the TVs, off of the phones, and out in the wilderness to teach them about bow hunting. Without hunting, none of us would be here to put food on the table. We still believe it’s an important thing with wildlife management. Liking the pure meat is a part of it, but we’re there for the excitement, comradery, and family of it. We’d love to help the kids experience those same feelings.”

Although it may never truly reach the same level as firearm hunting, bows have earned their own strong following, and with help from programs like Raised at Full Draw, it seems that the tradition will continue for some time. And we are sure that both hunters and the Game and fish departments of the States are glad that this is the case.

For more information about the Raised at Full Draw program, visit the webpage of their North Dakota program. Additional information about bowhunting processes and safety can be found on websites like the Complete Guide to Archery, and certification courses are available on the ND Game and Fish website.