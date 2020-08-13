Boxers and Beer charity event goes virtual

The Annual Boxers and Beer fundraiser is going virtual.

Every year for the last 5 years the Boxers and Beer charity event has been held. Hundreds of community members join in on the fun… all for a cause. It’s meant to raise money for men’s cancer treatment but this year it was postponed and now it’s pushed to an online auction only. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the organizers of the event want everyone to stay safe, but still, raise funds for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

“So it’s very different in that we’re taking away if you want to call it, the fun and excitement of the evening. We can beer samples there, you could have food, you could watch them walk the runway.
This is unfortunate that you’re just gonna bid online but we’re hoping that you’re still going to see
a lot of support for the Bismarck Cancer Center,” said Heather Nelsen/Marketing Coordinator at McQuade’s.

For fans of the event, there will be two pairs of boxers as well as other fun items to bid on until the 21st this month. You can find a link to the auction here.

