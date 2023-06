MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 6-year-old Minot boy is in stable condition after drowning in a public pool on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Minot Police Department, the boy was found unresponsive in the water at Roosevelt Park Pool around 3:30 p.m. When the Minot Fire Department showed up, they immediately started CPR.

The boy was then brought to Trinity Hospital, where he is currently being treated.