Boy or girl? Minot couple uses lights to find out

We’ve told you how weddings, vacations and birthday parties are being canceled due to social distancing. Another thing being canceled: gender reveal parties. But one Minot couple didn’t let COVID-19 stop them from finding out.

They used something they had on hand — lights. Mikaylyn and Andrew Heth used Trimlight.

They’re lights that are installed on a house and once they’re up, they’re there forever.

The couple stood outside, while friends and family stayed in their cars. Blue and pink lights flashed alternately until it landed on the color pink.

Mikaylyn’s brother, Erik Goodman, co-owns Trimlight and he says he’s never seen something like this before.

“She didn’t know what to do for a gender reveal and she wanted to do one. So she said she was going to use the Trimlight and we were like, ‘Oh that’s kind of neat,'” Goodman said.

This will be the couple’s first child.