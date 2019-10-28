Boy Scout trailer break-in, thousands worth of equipment stolen

Local News

Boy Scouts in Minot are missing some equipment that was stolen from a troop trailer last week.

On Friday, someone took notice that the door was left open and the lock smashed.

About $3,500 worth of stuff was taken from the trailer, including tents, axes, lanterns, a first aid kit and propane cylinders.

The scout master said he filed a police report but hopes the equipment can find its way back.

“You know, whoever did this, they took it from the kids,” Darrell Kraft said. “The kids work hard for it and I just hope that this doesn’t happen again.”

Kraft the Boy Scouts are ready to fund raise to be able to replace it all.


