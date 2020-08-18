Boy Scouts, Christ Lutheran Church in Minot pick potatoes to donate to local food pantries

Scouter Travis Anderson said, “So we had a great opportunity with this local farmer out here, he’s been willing to donate potatoes.”

In Burlington, more than 70 members of Christ Lutheran Church in Minot and seven different troops from Boy Scouts of America came together for one cause — to give back to the community.

“This is my first year as a leader helping with this part of the program. The last couple of years were very difficult because of the weather conditions, and we’re blessed to have some great weather to come out today,” Andersen said.

Anderson isn’t the only new face to take part in this 20-year tradition. He’s joined by one young boy who recently moved up from Cub Scouts and is now old enough to participate, as well as a member from one of Boy Scouts of America’s first all-girl troops.

“This is our first time picking potatoes, but I like doing gardening and I like doing volunteer work so I figured this would be pretty fun,” Troop 5401 Scout Julia Putt said.

“It makes me happy because I’m helping other kids and families having food,” Scout Nathan Friesz said.

The group of volunteers spent a few hours picking, tossing and bagging potatoes to be donated to Our Lady of Grace food pantry, Lord’s Cupboard and Lutheran Soup Kitchen to then be handed out to families in need around Minot.

“We volunteer often with a lot of local food pantries and the need in this community is very real,” Anderson said.

Anderson told KX News the group’s total pickings reached nearly 2,000 pounds worth. He says they’re encouraging others in the community to go out a make a change as well.

“If you get an opportunity to donate any type of time or other resources, I really urge anybody to help out. We’re all in this together with COVID-19,” he said.