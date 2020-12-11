Boy Scouts hosting holiday fruit sale in Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking to make a fruitcake this holiday season, Boy Scout Troop 11 in Bismarck has you covered.

The scouts are selling boxes of fresh fruits — including apples, oranges, grapefruits, pineapples and more. The sale is going on inside S & B Landscaping in Bismarck all weekend, and funds will support the troop’s activities.

Paul Zent has been the chairman of the fruit sale for the past six years and says it’s a tradition for the whole community.

“The boys have enjoyed it. It’s a tradition for them every year to do this, it’s a tradition for our customers to come out here, there’s some customers that, this is just something we do at Christmastime is to come and buy fruit,” Zent said.

The sale ends Friday evening at 7 p.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, December 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordyn Goldzweig

Camping Up

Vaccine Storage

Minot Church

Guilty Sweets

Senators hope defense bill passes, even with President Trump's threats to veto

Christmas Cards

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Santa Run

A weekend cool down

FURRY FRIDAY DEC 11

NDC DEC 11

UMary Men's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Velva Wrestling

SYSK: Chad Berger

Local coach, sheriff's office employee fired after viral video hitting child player

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss