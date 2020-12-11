Boy Scouts hosting holiday fruit sale in Bismarck

If you’re looking to make a fruitcake this holiday season, Boy Scout Troop 11 in Bismarck has you covered.

The scouts are selling boxes of fresh fruits — including apples, oranges, grapefruits, pineapples and more. The sale is going on inside S & B Landscaping in Bismarck all weekend, and funds will support the troop’s activities.

Paul Zent has been the chairman of the fruit sale for the past six years and says it’s a tradition for the whole community.

“The boys have enjoyed it. It’s a tradition for them every year to do this, it’s a tradition for our customers to come out here, there’s some customers that, this is just something we do at Christmastime is to come and buy fruit,” Zent said.

The sale ends Friday evening at 7 p.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Sunday.