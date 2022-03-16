Minot will likely be seeing a lot more people than usual this weekend — that’s because the Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday.

The tournament is coming and with it, comes up to 7,500 people.



“When they come to town, they like to do stuff,” said Visit Minot Executive Director Stephanie Schoenrock.

The tournament rotates locations, but when it’s in Minot, it’s a big boost for local businesses of all kinds.



“Minot loves Class B and Class B seems to love Minot too,” said Schoenrock. “So we love it when they’re back in town, but the injection of dollars is absolutely critical.”

Schoenrock says calculations place spending estimations this weekend between $3 million-$5 million.

The athletes are all staying at the Grand Hotel and the general manager says tourism/hospitality is one of the industries that gets a big boost.



“I think it’s a huge economy driver,” said Gabriel Mejia. “Not just for our hotel, but for all the hotels in Minot, for sure. Definitely brings in a lot of revenue to the hotels, restaurants, and everything in between.”

He says the tournament benefits Minot as a whole, too.



“It’s not just about the revenue,” said Mejia. “The jobs created around it and again, not just for hotels, but for every sector in our city. It’s really good for the city.”

The owner of Magic City Hoagies says she also notices a difference in the number of people coming in when Class B comes to town.



“Saturdays are usually a very busy day, but Saturdays become doubly busy,” said Christine Staley. “Especially for that stretch of those three days, they’re here.”

She says she looks forward to events like this and thinks visitors will get a warm welcome.



“There’s a big push to invite them and welcome them, roll out the red carpet, I guess you would say because it’s commerce,” said Staley. “We like to see young, fresh people in town going out and having fun.”

Schoenrock says while there may be more traffic, she hopes the people of Minot understand how it’s helpful for all.



“There’s a great benefit to our local community when people come to town, drop their money, and then go back home,” said Schoenrock. “And that’s because that money continues to work and circulate through our community. And so it makes a big difference for the workforce, for these businesses.”

The first Class B game is at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

You can buy tickets to watch the game in-person or stream it online.