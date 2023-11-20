BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to a news release, 81-year-old Lloyd Liken of Bismarck is still an active missing person. He was last seen on November 16 around 8 p.m.

Liken was leaving the 4400 block of Turnbow Lane in a gold Toyota Highlander with a North Dakota license plate of 745 BMN.

His last known clothing was tan khakis and a brown suede leather-type jacket. He also does not have a phone. He is a white male, standing at 6’0″ and 200 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Liken does not have any medical diagnosis of Dementia, Alzheimer’s, or similar medical conditions that would make him eligible for a Silver Alert.

Law enforcement has used a plane and personnel to look for Liken and his vehicle in rural areas, but have not seen any success.

BPD is asking landowners to check their land for him or his SUV, and for hunters to be on the lookout.

If Liken or his vehicle is located, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency and BPD Detective Sergeant Loren Grensteiner at (701) 223-1212.