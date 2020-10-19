Bismarck PD honored by Team Red, White & Blue for 9-11 flag walk participation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch as well as officers Justin Antonovich and David Haswell were presented certificates and challenge coins Monday by Team Red, White & Blue.

They were honored for their participation in the 9-11 flag walk on Memorial Bridge.

Not only did they provide traffic control for participants to safely walk but they, too, participated — walking side by side with everyone else.

“I specifically remember that day, where I was and everything about that day. So just to be a part, to show people that I have not forgotten. That’s what it means to me,” said Officer Antonovich.

“Also I know with the times there wasn’t a real big turn out but just from us walking we got, I mean it felt like support, there was a lot of people honking and waving,” added Officer Haswell.

Officers Antonovich and Haswell are also veterans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

ATW: Hannah Herbal

Space Heaters

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

Minot Swimming

Prepping your fireplace for winter

Shelters prep for winter

Plays of the week October 18

Robert One Minute 10-18

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss