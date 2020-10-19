Bismarck PD honored by Team Red, White & Blue for 9-11 flag walk participation

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch as well as officers Justin Antonovich and David Haswell were presented certificates and challenge coins Monday by Team Red, White & Blue.

They were honored for their participation in the 9-11 flag walk on Memorial Bridge.

Not only did they provide traffic control for participants to safely walk but they, too, participated — walking side by side with everyone else.

“I specifically remember that day, where I was and everything about that day. So just to be a part, to show people that I have not forgotten. That’s what it means to me,” said Officer Antonovich.

“Also I know with the times there wasn’t a real big turn out but just from us walking we got, I mean it felt like support, there was a lot of people honking and waving,” added Officer Haswell.

Officers Antonovich and Haswell are also veterans.