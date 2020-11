In late August, the Bismarck Police Department announced K9 Titan is receiving a donation of body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit.

Now, Titan has received his body armor: a bullet and stab protective vest.

In a Facebook post, the department said Titan’s vest was sponsored by Diane Schaaf of Raleigh, North Carolina, and would be embroidered with “In memory of Bo and Steve”.