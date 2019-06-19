BPD kicks off community-oriented policing program

The Bismarck Police Department started its new community-oriented policing program by going into the Hillside Park neighborhood.

Part of the program is reconnecting with the community. So, a group of Crime prevention officers went into the neighborhood and knocked on people’s doors.

Officers got a chance to interact with residents personally, and inform them about joining the Neighborhood Crime Watch.

This is the first neighborhood to get personal attention from the department since the launch of the effort.

You can be in contact with the police department directly, all you have to do is get a group of people to start neighboorhood watch and email an officer on what is happening daily.

“Know the people in your neighborhood, I’m not asking you to be best friends. But at least what should and should be in your neighborhood, who belongs there and who doesn’t and report suspicious activity to us. Other than that get to know your neighbors and kind of reconnect in your own neighborhood. That goes a long way to serving the community,” said John Brocker with Crime Prevention.

If you are interested in Neighborhood Crime Watch email Crime Prevention at ncw@bismarcknd.gov