BPD looking for juvenile burglary suspects

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re hearing about police activity or saw police in Bismarck tonight…
They were looking for burglary suspects.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, a burglary was happening in the area of 16th and Rosser.

When officers approached the juvenile suspects, they fled on foot.

Police set up a permiter to try and locate them. Some have been found, others were not.

The officer said despite what it looked like, there is no immediate danger to anyone. No one was hurt.

If any new developments happen, we will update you on Good Day or on our website, kxnet.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

