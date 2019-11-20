BPD looking for juvenile burglary suspects

If you’re hearing about police activity or saw police in Bismarck tonight…

They were looking for burglary suspects.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, a burglary was happening in the area of 16th and Rosser.

When officers approached the juvenile suspects, they fled on foot.

Police set up a permiter to try and locate them. Some have been found, others were not.

The officer said despite what it looked like, there is no immediate danger to anyone. No one was hurt.

