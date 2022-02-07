With the help of Rough Rider industries, the Bismarck Police Department now has search boxes and other scent-training devices that’ll be used to teach dogs to find the decoy.

BPD was awarded an $11,000 grant from Marathon Oil.

All of the money was dedicated to improving K-9 units, not only in Bismarck but all across western North Dakota.

Some of the gear will help with detection work while other pieces will be used to aid in searches and patterns for patrol.

“What we do in Bismarck is we try to make our dogs independent of the handler. So as you can see the dogs just go in, find the dope and get the reward and some younger dogs and teams haven’t gotten that. What’s nice is it’s not just Bismarck, everyone else that comes to our training can use it,” said Sgt. Lyle Sinclair.

K-9 units from Williston, Beulah and Mandan all joined Bismarck PD at Monday morning’s training.