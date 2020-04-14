Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

BPRD and BPS Hosting Childcare Services

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is trying to help out essential workers in need of child care services.

Beginning today, Parks and Rec is running an emergency daycare for city “lifeline workers.” The Department of Human Services and Gov. Doug Burgum’s office created this new term to describe those who have to leave their homes to provide an essential service.

“It’s the guidelines from the Department of Human Services and they’re called health, safety and lifeline workers. And the list is extensive, so yes, grocery store workers, anybody basically that has what they consider an essential job would qualify to participate in this child care,” Recreation Manager at BPRD RaNae Jochim said.

BLAST and Bismarck Public Schools staff will be the ones watching the kids. BLAST is an after school program through Parks and Rec with aides who are already certified to work with children. The service is offered from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during school days at Horizon Middle School.

“Bismarck Public Schools did decide to host these at a middle school because we didn’t want to use a playground, which kids love to use so we wouldn’t have kind of intermissing on the playground.
So instead of playground time they’ll just get outdoor or gym time,” Jochim said.

If you’d like to know if your child qualifies click the link below for more information.

Emergency Childcare for Health, Safety and Lifeline Workers now Available

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Grocery Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Stores"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Smithfield Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Closure"

Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Band Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band Class"

Carrie's Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carrie's Kids"

Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Sales"

Taxi Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taxi Service"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14"

A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending

Thumbnail for the video titled "A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending"

Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview"

Medora Tourism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Tourism"

Comic Book Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Book Industry"

Charitable Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge