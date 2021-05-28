BPS announces new assistant principals

Bismarck Public Schools says they’re pleased to announce the following administrative appointments:

Melissa Hurt has been named assistant principal of Rita Murphy Elementary.

Ms. Hurt enters her new role with over 17 years of educational experience. She has been with BPS since 2009, working at Myhre, Saxvik, Lincoln, Prairie Rose, and Sunrise prior to becoming an instructional coach at Murphy in 2018.

When asked about her new position, Ms. Hurt said, “I am thrilled and truly honored to be given this opportunity to continue to serve the students, families, and teachers at Murphy in my new leadership role as Assistant Principal.

Chris Narum has been named assistant principal of Liberty Elementary.

Mr. Narum comes to Liberty with extensive experience in the field of education. Chris has been in the district for over ten years, serving as instructional aide, counselor, and assistant principal. He has worked at Miller, Grimsrud, Roosevelt, and Centennial.

Mr. Narum said, “I wish Centennial well as I have loved my time at there and learned so much from our staff and students. I am so excited and feel privileged to have the opportunity to continue my career with BPS at Liberty! Liberty has accomplished a lot of things they should be proud of. I look forward to getting to know their staff and students as well as team with them to continue the work they have done.”



