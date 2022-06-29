BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Schools offers a free Summer Lunch Program for kids ages 18 and under Monday through Friday.

The program is federally funded and sponsored by the USDA.

With 15 different sites all around Bismarck, Michelle Wagner, the Child Nutrition Program director, says its crews are working hard daily to feed children in the area who have little to no food to eat in the summer.

This program is also special because it features North Dakota homegrown food, but the number of lunches served this year is low because there are new regulations in place.

“We were receiving free meals during the school year and free meals in the summer have always been there and will continue to be there. Students that last year, where all kids ate for free, that has gone away. Congress did not pass that to extend those waivers for next school year,” said Wagner.

Anyone 18 and younger can enjoy the free lunches until Tuesday, July 19.

For more information on summer and school lunch programs through BPS and how to apply, visit https://www.bismarckschools.org/Page/425.