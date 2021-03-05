BPS hires Sashay Schettler as first-ever Indian Education Director

Sashay Schettler will soon be the first-ever, full-time Indian Education Director at Bismarck Public Schools.

According to a press release, BPS hired an Indian Education Director to “better [provide] leadership and resources supporting the needs of Indigenous students and their education.”

Schettler is a citizen of the MHA Nation, whose Hidatsa name is Owl Woman.

She began working as a special education aide for Wachter Middle School in the fall of 2018. From there, she became the Cultural Responsive Coordinator for the district.

She majored in American Indian Studies at the University of North Dakota and currently is in the process of completing her master’s in Teacher Leadership from the University of Mary.

She is expected to start in her new director role on March 15.