BPS release draft reentry plan for community input for final decision

We now have an early look at what parents, teachers, and kids can expect as they head back to school in Bismarck.

KX breaks down the BPS draft re-entry plan, and shares reaction from a parent.

In 25 pages, Bismarck Public Schools gave parents, staff and the community a breakdown on what to expect this coming fall.

First things first, the two instruction models, which explained Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher.

“In the blended model we might be face to face. We might be in a hybrid model or we might be in a total distance learning model. Those… It’s really two choices with one the choice fluctuating face-to-face and distance learning,” shares Dr. Hornbacher.

Bismarck public school families can register their kids for distant learning until July 31st.

Dr. Hornbacher shared that 170 students are already registered.

“We’re going to need teachers for that. And so maybe it could be a win, win for some teachers that can’t be in front of their class because of doctor’s orders, because of federal regulations. And maybe those people can help us out in the distance platform,” shares Dr. Hornbacher.

While many parents are excited to send their kids back to school some are more hesitant, like Lisa Rask, who has two children a high schooler, and a middle schooler with an underlying health condition.

“I share the feeling of wanting to get kids back in school. I understand that. I certainly do too. I am not a teacher. I can’t do what my kids teachers do. But I also…. I can’t help but see just what’s happened across the world. I mean we’ve watched this thing roll across the world and it’s getting to us,” shares Rask.

Hornbacher says children like Lisa’s are the reason the district will require everyone to wear mask when 6 foot social distance is not possible.

“We do everything we can to get these kids back in school , normally. As quickly as we possibly can. And if we can do our part by wearing a mask and helping out somebody that may be more at risk than us then the proposal is that we wear a mask,” shares Hornbacher.

“I just don’t see a lot scenarios where there will be social distancing. I mean the kids…. That’s part of being in school it’s being in you know crowds,” shares Rask.

The re-entry plan is still in ‘draft’ form.

The next step is to make changes, then send it to the school board for consideration.

BPS also plans on training students and staff on safety and health protocols like proper hand washing, respiratory etiquette, and how to properly use a mask.