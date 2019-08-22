BPS Releases Enrollment Numbers

Bismarck Public Schools says there are 273 more students this year than last according to their first day enrollment numbers.

The district boasts 13,312 students in grades k-12, compared to last year’s number of 13,039.

Elementary Schools saw the smallest increase, with 40 or so more students across 16 elementary schools for a total population of 6,135.

Despite that BPS says they have several elementary schools that are over capacity and several others nearly running out of room.

The schools over their targeted capacity are Highland Acres, Lincoln and Sunrise Elementaries. Those near capacity are Centennial, Grimsrud, Liberty, Murphy and Northridge Elementary School.

Middle school enrollment grew the most with a total population of 3,256, an increase of 161 students this time last year.

Followed by High school enrollment, where they are seeing 72 more students.

Both Legacy (1,314) and Century High (1,311) Schools have nearly identical enrollment numbers, but Bismarck High School (1,194) has about 120 fewer students.

BPS Plans to release firm enrollment numbers in about 10 days.