BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The first day of school is quickly approaching, and Bismarck Public Schools are pulling out all the stops in order to celebrate.

Faculty and staff spent the afternoon at the Bismarck Event Center for a staff orientation day.

At the event, they got the chance to meet Jeff Fastnacht, the new superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, connect with their peers, and have fun during a social hour — which included games, live music, and an ice cream truck.

“We’re looking forward to this year,” said BPS Marketing Specialist Kayla Schreiner. “We bring everyone together at the beginning of the year to get us super excited, roll into the school year, and just join all the schools together to have us all work together as a big BPS team.”

The first day of school for the Bismarck Public School system is Thursday, August 24.