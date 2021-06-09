BPS school libraries open to community this summer

This summer BPS school libraries will be open to the community. Area families can attend any of the locations during the designated times for literacy activities, and to check out materials.
Elementary schools will host a story time, family fun learning activities, and book checkouts. Middle schools will host book chats, board games, a make and take crafts, and book check outs. High schools are open for book check outs and a quiet space for reading.
For more information, Contact Misti Werle, District Library Media Coordinator: 701.323.4075 or misti_werle@bismarckschools.org
Open library schedule attached.