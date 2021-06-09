BPS school libraries open to community this summer

STANFORD, CA – DECEMBER 17: A man browses through books at the Cecil H. Green on the Stanford University Campus December 17, 2004 in Stanford, California. Google, the internet search engine, has announced a long-term project to put 15 million books from seven of the world’s most prestigious libraries online and make them searchable. Included will be the libraries of Harvard, Stanford, the University of Michigan, the New York Public Library and the University of Oxford, including the Bodleian. Books and periodicals will be scanned and project is expected to take six years and cost more than $100 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This summer BPS school libraries will be open to the community. Area families can attend any of the locations during the designated times for literacy activities, and to check out materials.

Elementary schools will host a story time, family fun learning activities, and book checkouts. Middle schools will host book chats, board games, a make and take crafts, and book check outs. High schools are open for book check outs and a quiet space for reading.

Open library schedule in Bismarck

For more information, Contact Misti Werle, District Library Media Coordinator: 701.323.4075 or misti_werle@bismarckschools.org

Open library schedule attached.