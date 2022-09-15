BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Public School District is still experiencing bus driver and food service shortages.

Steve Koontz, director of communication relations for BPS, says they have been lucky to only have a few open teaching positions, but are in critical need of other workers like bus drivers, bus monitors, cooks, as well as counselors.

Koontz says the issue is much more pronounced this year, saying those in leadership positions are having to step in and drive bus routes.

“Our leadership has stepped in for the time being,” said Koontz. “Our transportation leaders are actually driving buses themselves. This is to make sure our students get to school on time and get home every day. We have a commitment that our kids get where they need to go. But certainly more personnel would be a great help.”

Click here to view the list of open positions at BPS.