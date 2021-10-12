BPS students receive fruits and veggies through grant

Some of Bismarck Public Elementary Schools are participating in the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program funded through the Department of Instruction.

It’s based on the percentage of free and reduced meals served at the school. Every day the selection of fruits and vegetables changes.

The grant through the Department of Public Instruction helps schools that have students from lower-income families enroll.

Bismarck Public Schools Dietitian Joan Knoll said the right amount of nutrition is vital.

“Fruits and vegetables are what I call the superfoods, they are loaded with nutrition and the more that kids are exposed to fruits and vegetables, the more they are to have better eating habits as they get older,” Knoll said.

The snacks are provided in the middle of the morning or afternoon.