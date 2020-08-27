BPS teachers prepare to go back to school

Bismarck Public School teachers are preparing to welcome students back Aug. 31, but things will look different.

KX caught up with some teachers on how they plan to take the school year on.

“We are back in school and we are in class mode,” shared Andrea Carson, a distance learning and Miller Elementary School teacher.

Bismarck teachers are preparing their return to what some describe as the new normal.

A hybrid model will split the occupancy level in half, but no matter where students are they will still be on the same page.

“Because those students are doing same time instruction. So they’re logging into that class and they’re going to see their peers. Half of them are at the table and then the other half are potentially going to be on the projector,” explained Kayla Ekart, a Legacy High School English Learning Teacher.

All week teachers have been going through professional development training to prepare not only them but also their students on how to navigate a hybrid learning model.

“Me and my co-teacher is really going to be nailing the technology elements. And especially nailing some of the need to know terms that are going to be consistently used,” said Becky Crisman, Wachter Middle English Learning Teacher.

Some families chose a different route going in the distance learning model direction.

Teachers who are involved in this format will be expanding beyond their class.

“Not all my students are from Miller. I have students across the district and that’s really exciting that I get to expand see more students this year,” explained Carson.

Throughout training this week, teachers were practicing social distance, wearing masks and will take these same measures into their classrooms.