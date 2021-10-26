BPS transition program helps aid homeless students

After a day of school, some students do not have a home to call their own or are in transition of leaving there to go to a shelter.

“They could live in hotels temporarily because of economic hardship, maybe there’s family doubled up with another family because of economic hardship,” BPS Homeless Liaison Sherrice Roness said.

Whether a student is living in a shelter or hotel temporarily due to economic hardship, a transition program offered through BPS is there to assist students between the ages of birth up to 21 years old.

“These kids tend to transition around a lot. They might go from place to place which would put them out of their normal boundary school that they started in and instead of moving them from school to school every year, we maintain them in their origin,” Roness said.

Roness said last year there were 415 students counted as homeless or in transition, but with the pandemic and distance learning, getting them help was not easy.

“It was really hard to connect with the families to find out what their living situation is.”

The program is relying on a calendar raffle to help assist students with services like transportation, which Roness said is important.

“This is the third year we’re doing this, this is kind of one of the biggest things that we do for fundraising for the program.”

It brings in about $6-7,000.

“We use that money for graduation packets, so if we have a senior that can’t afford his or her graduation pictures so they can participate in graduation,” Roness said.

Although some of the money comes from the raffle, the program is primarily funded through grants.

Calendars can be picked up at all BPS Schools, Dakota Nutz and Candy, and Cenex stores.