BPS Winter Coat Drive To Help Homeless And Transitioning Students In Need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — When the coordinator for Bismarck Public School’s homeless and transitioning students noticed kids walking to school without winter coats, she took action.

With winter weather on the horizon, she is now holding the third annual winter gear drive.

What started as a small closet of a few donated items two years ago has exploded into a room full of winter apparel. The students in transition coordinator said they are taking coats, snow pants, boots, hats and gloves — all for children.

She said they’re getting a variety of different winter gear, but are in desperate need of larger clothing for older high schoolers, including XL and double-XL jackets and winter boots.

They also need more warm clothing for kids from zero to five.

“Hopefully that will help them through the winters that we have in case they’re walking miles from where they should be going to school, and parents don’t have transportation. And so they walk, and that’s really how it all got started,” said Sherrice Roness, Students in Transition coordinator.

BPS is accepting donations of clothing or money to purchase clothing until Oct. 14.

People can drop items off at the Hughes Building off Washington St, in the lobby through door two.

They can also be dropped off at the Cricket Wireless Store on South 3rd St.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck High Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Volleyball"

Winter Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Clothing"

Secretary of Interior Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of Interior Visit"

Veterans Cemetery Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Cemetery Upgrade"

Background Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Background Check"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

911

Thumbnail for the video titled "911"

Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana"

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Homeless in Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless in Need"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

NDDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDOT"

Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2"

Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast"

Craft Beer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Craft Beer"

Junior Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Achievement"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss