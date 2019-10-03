BPS Winter Coat Drive To Help Homeless And Transitioning Students In Need

BISMARCK — When the coordinator for Bismarck Public School’s homeless and transitioning students noticed kids walking to school without winter coats, she took action.

With winter weather on the horizon, she is now holding the third annual winter gear drive.

What started as a small closet of a few donated items two years ago has exploded into a room full of winter apparel. The students in transition coordinator said they are taking coats, snow pants, boots, hats and gloves — all for children.

She said they’re getting a variety of different winter gear, but are in desperate need of larger clothing for older high schoolers, including XL and double-XL jackets and winter boots.

They also need more warm clothing for kids from zero to five.

“Hopefully that will help them through the winters that we have in case they’re walking miles from where they should be going to school, and parents don’t have transportation. And so they walk, and that’s really how it all got started,” said Sherrice Roness, Students in Transition coordinator.

BPS is accepting donations of clothing or money to purchase clothing until Oct. 14.

People can drop items off at the Hughes Building off Washington St, in the lobby through door two.

They can also be dropped off at the Cricket Wireless Store on South 3rd St.