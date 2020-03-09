Brain Injury Awareness event set for March 10

March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month. To bring attention to this topic, a group of healthcare providers in North Dakota teamed up to create a free community event to celebrate survivors, caregivers, and advocates.

This event will also provide education on brain injuries and highlight aspects of wellness for survivors, caregivers, and the general population. 

We spoke to one brain injury survivor who says it’s important to never give up.

Mathew Kerzman, 37, was in an accident that caused him to suffer from a brain injury. He went through physical therapy and says he loves to be creative because it helps him express himself.

Kerzman says he got a tattoo after his accident that says, “Refuse to Sink.” He told us he used to be a right-handed tattoo artist but since his accident, he’s now forced to use his left hand to write and create art.

Healing through creativity is an opportunity for brain injury survivors to create and this will be a featured activity on Tuesday, March 10 at HIT, Inc., in Mandan.

Continuing education will be available, as well as a survivor speaker panel.

A detailed list of times and topics can be found here.

