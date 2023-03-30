BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck’s Bravera Bank is not only a place for banking, wealth management, and insurance, but the bank also works within the community to give back to what they believe is important.

KX’s Adrienne Oglesby spoke with the bank’s Regional President, Kevin Dykema, to learn more about what they do for those around us.

Dykema says Bravera has been a large contributor to the annual campaign for United Way for many years.

He shares that the shelter that United Way is currently completing is very important and that it is always exciting to be able to help the community in so many ways.

Dykema tells us that United Way is such an integral part of providing so many services for our community and those in need.