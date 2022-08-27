BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Buckstop Junction, normally a quiet town keeping the past alive, went to the dogs today during Woofstock — a festival of fur and fun hosted by Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Taking proper care of pets — especially rescue animals, who may need medical care, specialized food, and spaying/neutering services — requires a lot of money, though, and as a nonprofit organization, they often need to turn to public donations and fundraising to help pets get the treatment and care they need before they’re ready to move on to their forever homes.

As Furry Friends’ largest event every year, Woofstock is a key day for fundraising and serves as a major source of money to keep the Rockin’ Rescue in the business of facilitating animal rescue and adoption in the BisMan area. Since its inception six years ago, it’s grown from a small get-together and auction into a full-blown festival.

“It’s amazing to see how this event has grown,” said Jean Schafer, Co-Chair of the Woofstock festival. “The first one was started in Julie’s backyard. We had a small silent auction and a couple of raffles, and that was about it. And here we are, six years later, using half if not two-thirds of the facility here at Buckstop Junction.”

Although it’s not as big (or wild) as the festival it takes its name from, there was still plenty to enjoy at the event. In addition to live music, there were a wide variety of activities and fun aspects of Woofstock. Some of their other options include:

A dunk tank

A bake sale/cash bar

Silent and live sponsored auctions

Meet and greets with adoptable pets

All proceeds from every aspect of the events — including the auction and food sales — went directly to aid Furry Friends’ mission of rescuing and rehabilitating rescue animals throughout Bismarck, Mandan, and beyond.

“The theme for Woofstock is, ‘Bringing Peace to Pets'” continues Schafer, “so that is the heart of the animal rescue. In order to rescue, we foster, we adopt and then educate. We want to educate people about what it means to spay and neuter, and how that helps us get on the front end of animal rescue and animal population control.”

For more information on Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, or to make a donation, visit their website.