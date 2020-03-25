Bread Poets donates much-needed bread to Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck has had a bread shortage, but a local bakery stepped up to ensure the Soup Cafe’s patrons get the food they need.

After Jon Lee from Bread Poets learned that Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe has had limited bread coming in from the Great Plains Food Bank truck to make sandwiches, he stepped in.

“Remember all the great local businesses that are facing some tough economic times- yet they are still stepping in to help the whole community. Thank you to everyone who is making a difference for all. Thanks #BreadPoets,” Heavens Helpers said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

No Gigs

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Gigs"

Internet Capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Capacity"

Jewelry Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jewelry Line"

Young CNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young CNA"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"

LIFE HACKS: CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CORONA"

DIY: build your own weather instruments at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY: build your own weather instruments at home"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Minot Weekly Presser 3-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Weekly Presser 3-24"

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MSU Early move out

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Early move out"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge