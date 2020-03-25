Bread Poets donates much-needed bread to Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe

Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck has had a bread shortage, but a local bakery stepped up to ensure the Soup Cafe’s patrons get the food they need.

After Jon Lee from Bread Poets learned that Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe has had limited bread coming in from the Great Plains Food Bank truck to make sandwiches, he stepped in.

“Remember all the great local businesses that are facing some tough economic times- yet they are still stepping in to help the whole community. Thank you to everyone who is making a difference for all. Thanks #BreadPoets,” Heavens Helpers said in a Facebook post.